Pregnant Taylor Swift fan gets first contractions in middle of Eras Tour show

A pregnant Taylor Swift fan accidentally captured the moments she started having her first contractions during the Eras Tour show in Melbourne, Australia.

Jen Gutierrez, who had travelled eight hours from home, was being filmed when she felt the sensations during 'Ready for it?'

"Baby said 'are you ready for it?'", one TikTok user joked in the comments of the video, which has over 4.5 million views.

The show was in February, meaning Jen has since welcomed her baby - who is undoubtably going to be a Taylor Swift fan.