Resurfaced Family Guy episode fuels debate about plane seat 'cheating'

A resurfaced Family Guy clip has left fans divided, after it reignited a debate about whether you should move on a plane to let families sit together.

"Ma'am your poor planning does not constitute an emergency", Stewie can be heard telling a woman who wants to sit with her husband and children.

"You'll see him in Paris, go sit down", he adds.

Many people backed Stewie's response to the 'seat cheaters' while others said it was 'unfair' to do that to a family with young children.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter