TikToker reveals clever reason why she always keeps tongs in her car

A TikToker has revealed a clever driving hack that involves keeping kitchen tongs in her car - and it's perfect if you're on the shorter side.

Brittany Nash admitted she often struggles to angle her car right when pulling up to car park ticket machines, so, instead of frantically leaning out the window, she simply grabs her trusty pink tongs to reach the ticket.

"I'd rather be that weirdo with the tongs who's low-key kind of smart", she joked.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter.