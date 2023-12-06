TikToker reveals how to bag the best seat on the plane for free

You can be looking at big bucks on top of your airfare if you're looking to grab extra legroom or even a seat near the front of a plane.

However, TikToker, @mashtagbrady, has revealed how you can score the best seat on board for free.

By waiting until everyone else had gotten onto the plane, he could clearly see if the expensive seats at the front, or any seats by an exit were free - and go and sit in them.

Smart.

