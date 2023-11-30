This festive broccoli-infused cocktail recipe is dividing people

We put olives in a martini, so why can't we put broccoli in a broctail?

That's the question being asked by mixologist, Jack Sotti, who has come up with a controversial new Tenderstem-infused tipple for the festive season.

Lime juice, sugar syrup, blanco tequila, sherry, olive oil, and salt, are paired with the blanched Tenderstem to create a drink that's said to be 'sweet and nutty'.

In fact, the Sunday Brunch regular is so confident in his creation that he's serving it up in his bar in Camden, London, until the New Year.

Will it be a hit?

