TikTok is going crazy for these McDonald's 'loaded fries'

TikTokers love a food hack, and these McDonald's 'loaded fries' are taking over everyone's FYP right now.

Of course, they're not official, but Anoushka Chadha has been showing off how making a rather strange order at the drive-thru can lead to a tasty ending.

She orders a cup of pickles, two slices of cheese, fries, six chicken nuggets, and a selection of sauces, before combining them all to make a dirty fries-style dish - and it's sent everyone crazy.

"My mouth is watering", one person commented, while another pointed out it was the UK's answer to In-N-Out's 'animal fries'.

