Bizarre moment giant swarm of bees hitch ride with driver in China

A car passenger has captured the horrifying moment a huge swarm of bees tried to hitch a ride inside the vehicle in China.

The bees are buzzing around the inside of the car as those riding attempt to keep calm.

There's even a large settlement of the insects above one of the windows, and at one point, the driver attempts to touch them.

Some say that bees are attracted to cars because of the heat they give off, which makes a great place to settle down.

Truly terrifying.

