This Aldi gin has officially been ranked among the best in the world

A humble £14.99 bottle of Aldi gin has been ranked as one of the best in the world as the International Wine and Spirits Competition.

The flavourful Haysmith's Rhubarb and Ginger gin scored 98 points, beating out pricey competitors and securing it gold outstanding status.

“Magnificently well balanced with full, rich flavours of mouth-watering rhubarb, fiery ginger and chaste juniper", the judges commented of the tipple.

Not only that, but Aldi's own-brand drinks were up for a whopping 17 awards in total.

This will no doubt be a sell-out ahead of the warming weather.

