Young father removed from heart transplant list after refusing to get Covid vaccine

Young father DJ Ferguson has been removed from the heart transplant list in Boston after refusing to get a Covid vaccine.

Wife Heather Dawson slammed Boston Brigham and Women’s Hospital for denying a life-saving organ transplant to her unvaccinated husband despite him having a heart condition that causes his lungs and heart to fill with blood and fluid.

Dawson said: “He is at extremely high risk of sudden death if it does. We are literally in a corner right now. This is extremely time sensitive. We’re being pressured to choose a shot that could kill him.”

Sign up to our newsletters here