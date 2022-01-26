Woman breaks down during arrest after fatally stabbing boyfriend

Police body-cam footage shows the moment a woman sobbed as she was arrested after killing her pro boxer boyfriend during a row at their home.

Kayley Mahood plunged a blade into the heart of her partner Oliver O’Toole at a property in Stapenhill, Burton-on-Trent, Staffordshire.

Tragically, despite the best efforts of paramedics, Oliver was pronounced dead at the scene and Mahood was arrested after a knife was found in the kitchen.

Mahood went on trial accused of murder and manslaughter and was convicted of the lesser charge at Stafford Crown Court.

