Tucker Carlson says 'lady with big teeth' Jacinda Ardern being 'controlled by China'

Just moments after New Zealand's prime minister Jacinda Ardern announced she would be stepping down, Fox News' Tucker Carlson ripped into her time in office, referring to her as the "lady with the big teeth".

“What are the chances she was a puppet of the Chinese government? We don’t have enough evidence to prove that, but we would rate that as about 100 percent likely,” he said in baseless claims.

“An appalling abuser of human rights of her own people."

