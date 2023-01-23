Protests in Atlanta turned violent over the weekend as fireworks were seen being thrown at the Police Federation - and six people were arrested.

Huge red sparks could be seen flying against the building's glass windows in videos taken at the scene on Saturday (21 January).

The protests come shortly after the death of 26-year-old activist, Manuel Esteban Paez Teran, who was rallying against the development of a huge police training centre just outside the city.



