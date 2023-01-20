BBC presenter forced to chase 'out of control' camera across studio on live TV

BBC News viewers were left in stitches today (20 January) when a newsreader was forced to chase an out-of-control robot camera across the studio.

The tech-controlled camera kept panning around the empty room as Victoria Valentine attempted to present, and the scene quickly descended into chaos.

"You know what? Stay with me. Sometimes this happens", she laughed as she began running after the camera.

"Just to prove it's live."

Robot cameras were installed in BBC newsrooms in 2013 and have had a number of fails over the years.

