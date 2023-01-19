Zelensky admits he doesn't even know if Putin is still alive

Volodymyr Zelensky says he's not even sure if Vladimir Putin is still alive, in a new interview discussing peace negotiation progress.

The Ukrainian leader spoke in Davos, Switzerland today (19 January) about Putin's lack-of willingness when it comes to discussions between the countries.

"Right now I don’t understand who to talk to", he said. "I am not sure whether the president of Russia is still alive...or that it is him particularly making decisions."

