Here's how you can 'earn money' by using less electricity from today

Energy suppliers are now offering the incentive to 'earn money' for using less energy during peak hours, in a bid to curb the risk of blackouts.

Octopus Energy, British Gas, EoN and EDF are all signed up to the Demand Flexibility Service, which knocks £3 off bills for every unit saved.

“You can still sign up, it’s not too late,” Rachel Fletcher from Octopus Energy urged on GMB.

“There’s a chance not only to help out during a cold winter snap, but also to earn a bit of money.”

