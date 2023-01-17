Prince Harry and Meghan have brutal response to Jeremy Clarkson's 'apology'

Prince Harry and Meghan have responded to Jeremy Clarksons 'apology' for what he wrote about the Duchess in a column around Christmas.

It's clear they don't accept his 'sorry' in a statement addressing the Top Gear presenter's words.

"Unless each of his other pieces were also written "in a hurry", as he states, it is clear that this is not an isolated incident shared in haste, but rather a series of articles shared in hate" a spokesperson for the Sussexes said.

