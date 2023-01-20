Guns N’ Roses bass player Duff McKagan has seemingly confirmed that the rock legends are due to play Glastonbury festival this June, despite nothing being officially announced.

McKagan was talking about the band's summer show lineup on his SiriusXM radio show Three Chords & The Truth, when he let slip the news that has been heavily-rumoured for weeks.

“…and Glastonbury is gonna be iconic", he added, before realising what he had said and quickly moving on.

