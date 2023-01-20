A 23-year-old abandoned chihuahua named world's oldest dog

A 23-year-old chihuahua that was abandoned in a car park in 2009 has officially been named the world's oldest living dog.

Spike was taken in by Rita Kimball, and is 26 days into his 23rd year, despite being severely neglected, blind, and deaf.

Kimball realised he could be the Guinness World Record holder when Pebbles, a dog younger than Spike who held the current record appeared on Jimmy Fallon.

Spike is older than Blu-ray discs, USB flash drives, and camera phones.

