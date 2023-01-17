Yvette Cooper says Suella Braverman 'let women down' over Met police scandal

Yvette Cooper accused Suella Braverman of "letting women down" over the news of David Carrick abusing his power in the force - and he's not the first.

"It's too late for the warm words in the home secretary's statement", she told the House of Commons today (17 January). "What is she actually going to do to make sure that standards are raised?"

Carrick has pleaded guilty to 49 attacks on women, not long after officer Wayne Couzens was found guilty of murdering Sarah Everard.

