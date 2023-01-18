Piers Morgan says Harry and Meghan playing 'victims' over Clarkson apology

Piers Morgan says he's "happy" he never apologised to Harry and Meghan - and doesn't get why Jeremy Clarkson bothered to do so.

The journalist spoke about the royal couple rejecting Clarkson's 'sorry' letter during a segment on Uncensored.

"It wasn't enough for Harry and Meghan", he said. "It took me back to when I was asked to apologise to Meghan Markle for doubting her word on Good Morning Britain."

"Why would I apologise for something I believe?"

