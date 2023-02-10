Impressionist nails Happy Valley characters - and even the show's stars are impressed

x
Video
A comedian is going viral online for his incredible impressions of the stars of Happy Valley.
Kieran Hodgson, who recently co-wrote and starred in Channel 4’s Prince Andrew: The Musical, nails the likes of Tommy Lee Royce (James Norton) and Catherine Cawood (Sarah Lancashire).
"This is genius", wrote Norton on social media.
The show had a grizzly ending, and fans are still clinging onto hope that the show's popularity may convince creators to do another season.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters
Up next TikTok