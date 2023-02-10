Impressionist nails Happy Valley characters - and even the show's stars are impressed

A comedian is going viral online for his incredible impressions of the stars of Happy Valley.

Kieran Hodgson, who recently co-wrote and starred in Channel 4’s Prince Andrew: The Musical, nails the likes of Tommy Lee Royce (James Norton) and Catherine Cawood (Sarah Lancashire).

"This is genius", wrote Norton on social media.

The show had a grizzly ending, and fans are still clinging onto hope that the show's popularity may convince creators to do another season.

