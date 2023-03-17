Baroness Brady brutally rips into The Apprentice candidate who called her 'Karren'

Karren Brady came to blows with a candidate on The Apprentice last night (16 March), as the interviews stage saw the finalists get ripped to shreds.

Megan Hornby, a cafe owner instantly became a target, accidentally referring to the 'Baroness' as 'Karen'.

"It's Baroness Brady to you, my friends call me Karren," she snapped back.

Some viewers have even gone as far as calling the businesswoman a 'bully' after she reduced other contestants to tears with her remarks.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters