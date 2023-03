Comedian Reuben Kaye left Australian audiences furious after making a joke about Jesus while on national TV.

Kaye appeared on The Project to promote Sydney's Mardi Gras and World Pride, when he made the point that LGBT+ people pre-date any idea of a 'God', so he doesn't take notice when people call it 'sinful'.

"I love Jesus", he says. "I love any man who can get nailed for three days straight and come back for more."

