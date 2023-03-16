New Prince William in The Crown looks uncanny to the real royal on set at university

The Crown season six has been spotted filming at St Andrew's University in Scotland, as it wraps up scenes where young Prince William and Kate meet for the first time.

The Duke, played by Ed McVey, can be seen in a TikTok clip walking around the canvas in a typical noughties outfit, including sports trainers and baggy jeans.

However, people can't believe how much he looks like William, alongside Meg Bellamy, who will take on the role of Kate.

"That casting agent needs a raise", one comment read.

