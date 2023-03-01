Daily Show guest host filthily compares Tucker Carlson to a 'glory hole'

Hasan Minhaj offered up a hilarious explanation of Tucker Carlson's behaviour during a guest hosting slot on the Daily Show, and fans are describing it as...glorious.

“Just think of it like this: Tucker Carlson is a moral vacuum. A hole, if you will, who glorifies election deniers. So, a glory hole", he says.

"He’s constantly terrified that they’ll find a new, more satisfying glory hole. And that is why Tucker Carlson will never stop sucking.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters