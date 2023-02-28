Awkward moment Charles Bronson asks 'what am I still in prison for?' after 48 years

Notorious criminal Charles Bronson has been heard in a new documentary asking why he's 'still in prison' ahead of his parole hearing.

Bronson was first imprisoned in 1974, and has gained a reputation of being extremely violent.

The Channel 4 show titled 'Bronson: Fit to be free?' will be the first time he's spoken publicly since 1989.

"I'm focused, I'm settled, I can actually smell and taste freedom like I've never, ever done in me life", he says.

"I'm now anti-crime, anti-violent. What the f*** am I still in prison for?"

