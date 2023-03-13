Maya Jama accidentally reveals who's dumped from Love Island before it's broadcast

Maya Jama has landed herself in hot water after accidentally revealing who has been dumped from Love Island - before it got shown on TV.

During last night's episode of After Sun (12 March), the new host accidentally referred to Will Young and Jessie Wynter as the 'dumped islanders', despite viewers not finding out until the final of the dating show tonight (13 March).

What's more, she then posted a behind-the-scenes clip on Instagram, which clearly shows Will and Jessie out of the villa.

