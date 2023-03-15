Prince Harry Nazi uniform scandal set to appear in The Crown's next season

Prince Harry's Nazi uniform scandal is reportedly set to appear in season six of The Crown, which is set for release later this year.

In 2005, the Duke of Sussex was photographed at Olympic show jumper Richard Meade’s 'native and colonial' fancy dress party wearing a Swastika on his arm.

The royal has already addressed the shameful moment in his book, Spare, but is set to get a grilling once again when the show airs.

Luther Ford will play Prince Harry in the upcoming season.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters