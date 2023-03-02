This Morning viewers left retching as squirrel risotto is cooked live on TV

This Morning viewers were left in disgust during today's episode (2 March), when chef Phil Vickery cooked up recipes involving squirrel.

Apparently wildlife groups are calling for the animals to be 'culled' an served up in restaurants, so he demonstrated how to make a squirrel risotto, and buttermilk squirrel bites. They're also reportedly packed with health benefits in comparison to some other meats.

However, despite its controversy, Phillip Schofield seemed to enjoy the dish as he tucked in.



