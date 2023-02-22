Tom Felton describes moment he heard about Harry Potter co-star's murder

Tom Felton will appear in a new ITV documentary tomorrow (23 February), as he reveals the impact of his Harry Potter co-star being murdered.

Rob Knox was tragically stabbed to death in 2008, protecting his brother in a fight outside a bar in Sidcup, London.

"He was definitely not the kind of character in my mind that would've got involved in something like that", he says. "It was distressing I think for all of us."

(K)nox: The Rob Knox Story, airs Thursday 23 Feb, exclusively on ITVX.

