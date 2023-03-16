The new episode of South Park 'Deep Learning' was written by ChatGPT

South Park's latest episode may not sound as authentic as others - and that's because ChatGPT is listed as once of the writers.

In the episode dedicated to the AI software (aptly named Deep Learning), students at South Park Elementary discover the new technology that can write their homework.

"People use them to write poems, write job applications, but what they’re really good for is dealing with chicks", Clyde explains to Stan in one scene.

Naturally, mimicking real life, an expert is then hired to weed out those who are cheating.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters