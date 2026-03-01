Naked Attraction viewers shocked by 'biggest penis ever'

Naked Attraction host Anna Richardson was flabbergasted during one episode when a contestant with the 'biggest penis ever' was revealed behind one of the screens.

36-year-old Rara from Herefordshire was on the hunt for her dream man, when 'blue' caught her and Anna's eyes.

"I think that's too big. I'm very small down there," Rara said, while he gave the thumbs up to confirm his package was in fact real.

Ozzy, a south London taxi driver, admitted it had put girls off before, and was sent home by Rara. Ouch.

