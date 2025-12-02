Sandi Toksvig has imparted many ‘quite interesting’ facts on panellists and audience members as host of the beloved panel show QI, but in an exclusive interview with indy100, the presenter and comedian has shared her favourite fact of all.

Speaking to reporter Liam O’Dell, Toksvig said: “My favourite fact is that I have four children and four grandchildren, but probably not the one you were thinking of though, is it?

“I don’t know. It’s nearly always something that we’ve done just recently, so I mean, we’re on ‘W’ at the moment, it could be a ‘W’ fact.

“I like the fact that a blue whale would exactly fit in the QI studio.”

Fans of the show will know regular panellist Alan Davies often responds to animal questions with “blue whale” as a running joke. The marine animal actually isn’t the world’s longest animal (but is the biggest).

That title, in fact, goes to a siphonophore – that is, a colonial animal comprising tinier creatures known as zooids, with the Portuguese Man O’ War being a popular example which was 120 metres long.

It was discovered in 2020 off the coast of Australia.

indy100 sat down with Toksvig at the filming of the ‘Wooing’ episode of Series W in March, which airs on BBC Two tonight (December 2).

