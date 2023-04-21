Former Naked Attraction contestant returns to show after transitioning gender

A former-Naked Attraction contestant has returned to the show sporting a drastically different look after medically transitioning into a woman.

Sarah, 54, who identifies as pansexual and transgender, spoke of her 'confidence' in coming back the second time.

"I was on Naked Attraction four years ago and I was David", she says in her introduction, joking her last date didn't work out because she thought with her 'c*** and not her brain'.

Luckily, she secured a date with Keisha Herbert, and things are going well for the pair.

