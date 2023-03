Jeremy Renner is giving his first interview since being hit by a snow plough on 1 January, and it's set to be emotional.

In the Disney+ special episode 'A Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph', the Marvel star emotionally explains the incident, which left him with over 30 broken bones.

"I was awake through every moment", he says.

"I'd do it again. 'Cause [the snow plough] was going right at my nephew," he added.

