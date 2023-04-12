Teenagers introduced to naked men as 'education' on controversial new Channel 4 show

A new Channel 4 show educating teenagers on the realities around body image has come under fire, after a number of naked men stripped off in front of the group to demonstrate the average penis size.

The class on Naked Education, which included boys and girls as young as 14, were left flabbergasted seeing the real-life nudity, particularly as they admitted they'd never seen any naked body except their own.

"No, I don't look at naked men. It's just a lot of naked men in real life to process", 14-year-old Amelia admitted.

Viewers have been quick to blast it as inappropriate.

