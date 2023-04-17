TalkTV presenters struggle to understand caller in Accidental Partridge moment

TalkTV suffered a huge 'accidental Partridge' blunder when the hosts struggled to understand anything a guest caller was saying.

Lizzie Cundy and Ash Gould were left bemused by the caller, known only as 'David from Coleraine', began talking about an incident he'd had with a cow.

His thick Irish accent paired with talking too close to the phone descended the interview into chaos.

After minutes of figuring out, the pair realised David had been saying all along that he was in a car accident on a road, not had a run-in with cows on a farm.

Awkward.

