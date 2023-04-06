Lewis Capaldi shares NSFW impact anti-depressants have had on him

Lewis Capaldi's new documentary How I'm Feeling Now has hit Netflix, and the singer has candidly opened up about his mental health, and how it's gotten worse since being thrust into the spotlight.

Since finding out he has Tourette's, the 26-year-old was recommended to tackle his anxiety to reduce the symptoms, and began taking anti-depressant drug, Sertraline.

"They're not really doing anything except I can't get a f****** hard-on to save my life", he jokes to the camera.

"...and they gave me the s**** for six weeks."

