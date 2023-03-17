Billie Eilish's acting debut seen for first time in creepy new show 'Swarm'

Billie Eilish can be seen making her acting debut as Amazon Prime series 'Swarm' is released.

In true Billie fashion, the singer's character is very soft-spoken, and makes for the perfect villain.

She plays Eva, an eerie cult leader, who comes into contact with Dre (Dominique Fishback), a popstar super fan.

"Did you hurt someone?" Eilish can be heard smiling in one clip, setting the tone for a very dark storyline.

Swarm is released on Amazon Prime from today (17 March).

