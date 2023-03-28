The Kardashians season three trailer hints Kanye controversy will unravel

The Kardashians season three trailer has landed, and it's set to be a drama-filled watch if the last couple of years are anything to go by.

'Their bond will be tested and tensions arise, but as a family they will stand together through the storm,’ the synopsis says - and with Kim crying in the trailer, it could be time for Kanye's many controversies to unravel.

"Everyone has their own truth of how they think something happened", she says.

The Kardashians season three airs weekly from 25 May.

