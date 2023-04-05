American Idol contestant quits weeks after being 'mum-shamed' by judge

American Idol contestant Sara Beth Liebe has quit the show just weeks after judge Katy Perry came under fire for 'bullying' her.

"This opportunity is really rad but this is actually gonna be my last performance 'cause my heart's at home," the mum-of-three told the judges, after she came back to perform a rendition of The Police's 'Roxanne'.

"So I'm gonna get home to my babies, they kind of need me.

Perry previously sparked a 'mum-shaming' debate during Liebe's audition, and fans fear this could've swayed her decision.

However, the singer did try and persuade the 25-year-old to stay.

