SNL's first non-binary cast member spoke out against anti-trans laws in the US during a poignant moment on last weekend's show.

Molly Kearney made their SNL debut in 2022 and made the statement during Weekend Update.

"I have been hung up on my genitals for far too long, and I’m starting to feel like a freaking Republican lawmaker," they said, as Michael Che chimed in there are now over 14 states that have passed bills restricting healthcare for trans children.

"For some reason, there’s something about the word ‘trans’ that makes people forget the word, ‘kids'."

