Face behind Guinness-rating Instagram pours terrible pint on live TV

The person behind Instagram's infamous Guinness-shaming account, 'S*** London Guinness', just poured a rather awful pint on live TV.

Ian Ryan was on This Morning for St Patrick's Day, when he got so caught up talking about the UK's inability to pour a pint, that his example of how a Guinness should look...just wasn't it.

"The pressure got to me lads. loads of cameras. bright lights. chatting to dermot and alison. the thrill of the moment", he wrote on Instagram, defending the fail.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters