Spoilers: One major kiss scene in Stranger Things wasn't scripted

The writers of Stranger Things have been sharing everything we may not have known about the latest season of the show - including a kiss between Hopper and Joyce that wasn't in the script.

They revealed on Twitter that the second kiss of season 4, when Hopper reassures Byers that the two will survive together, actors David Harbour and Winona Ryder decided they wanted to add in the emotional moment themselves.

Other key moments such as Eddie Munson's final words to Dustin (in the form of "I love you, man") were also improvised.

