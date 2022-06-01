Take a tour around the brand new Love Island villa

We've got our first official look inside the brand new Love Island villa being used for 2022, ahead of its kick-off next week.

"This is the biggest bedroom we’ve had," says Mike Spencer, Executive Producer of the show. "We wanted to take it back to what it used to be in the early series where they're opposite each other. There's so much more banter when you're cross and going to bed at night."

The new villa is thought to be in Santanyi in Southern Majorca, where the first series were filmed.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

