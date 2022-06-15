Love Island's Jacques threatens to 'flatten' new boy as things get heated

As two new boys enter the villa tensions rise, as tonight's preview for Love Island sees Jacques O'Neill threaten to 'flatten' Jay Younger during a clash.

"I'm not here to make friends. I'm not here for seasonal boyfriends," Jay can be heard telling the group as he introduces himself.

An agitated Jacques responds "I play rugby lad," to which Jay quips "You're a bit small for a rugby player, no?" - an answer he refuses to accept as he laughs, "Oh really? If you run at me I'll flatten you, so..."

