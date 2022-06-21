Moment Strictly Come Dancing star kicks dog in the face on live TV

Strictly Come Dancing's Janette Manrara accidentally kicked a dog in the head as she twirled around and showed off her moves during BBC's Morning Live.

As the show closed out, Dolly the Labrador wandered towards Janette without her noticing, before she got bumped on the head by the dancer's lift.

In the clip, someone could be heard shouting "oh my god" in shock as the shot faded out.

Dr James Greenwood confirmed that the dog was fine following the accident and was "enjoying a chew stick".

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

