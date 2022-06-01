Video

A Place In The Sun couple slam home as host tells them 'don't hold back'

A Place in the Sun took a tense turn when a property-seeking couple had a lot to say about the homes they were being shown in the show.

Elaine and Nick were looking for a holiday home in Puerto de Mazarron, with a budget of £80,000, when things turned sour at one of the homes they viewed.

"Is this the only terrace?" Elaine remarked, as host Jean quipped: "Tell me what you're thinking, don't hold back".

After remarks about the kitchen, the couple left before having even seen the bedrooms.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

homes
Up next TV

Viral

News

Politics

Sport

Showbiz