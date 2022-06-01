A Place In The Sun couple slam home as host tells them 'don't hold back'

A Place in the Sun took a tense turn when a property-seeking couple had a lot to say about the homes they were being shown in the show.

Elaine and Nick were looking for a holiday home in Puerto de Mazarron, with a budget of £80,000, when things turned sour at one of the homes they viewed.

"Is this the only terrace?" Elaine remarked, as host Jean quipped: "Tell me what you're thinking, don't hold back".

After remarks about the kitchen, the couple left before having even seen the bedrooms.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

