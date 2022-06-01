Popular Gogglebox family announce they've quit the show leaving fans devastated

Gogglebox favourites, the Baggs family, have announced they've left the show after three series.

Joe, George, Terry and Lisa, joined back in 2020 and have become viral TikTok sensations thanks to their incredible family dynamic.

'With lots of exciting opportunities approaching for us all, we just couldn’t commit to filming another series but are so grateful,' Joe wrote on Instagram about their unexpected departure.

'We hope that you’re as excited as we are for what’s coming next! Much love, The Baggs.'

Naturally, they announced the news with a TikTok dance.

