Stranger Things fans notice story may be inspired by a true crime

Fans of Netflix's Stranger Things are just discovering the true crime story which may have inspired it.

Netflix Geeked suggested the new 'Hellfire Club' storyline in season four could've been a spin-off of the 1993 West Memphis Three - a group of teenagers falsely convicted of murder until 2011.

Fans have said that new character Eddie Munson bears a strong resemblance to one of the teenagers involved, Damien Echols.

The show sees Eddie accused of murder when he befriends the basketball team captain's girlfriend, Chrissy - but his fate is yet to be revealed.

